Politics Hacker attack causes log-in problems for Swiss media

SDA

25.10.2024 - 10:35

Following a hacker attack on the shared platform "OneLog", users of numerous Swiss media outlets are no longer able to log in.
Keystone

A hacker attack has paralyzed the OneLog log-in platform shared by numerous Swiss media companies. According to a statement from the publishing house Tamedia, it has no longer been possible to log in via OneLog since Thursday. A solution is being worked on at full speed.

25.10.2024, 10:35

25.10.2024, 11:00

The content of Tamedia titles is temporarily freely accessible and access to e-papers is open, according to the Tamedia press release. Other media companies have also taken similar measures to ensure that subscribers can access the content.

However, it is not only access to content that is more difficult. In some cases, articles cannot be commented on as usual because this option is also linked to logging in via OneLog.

The OneLog service, which was launched just over three years ago, is used by more than 40 online portals, including those of the major media companies Tamedia, Ringier and SRG.

Although CH Media and NZZ are involved in the OneLog joint venture, they have not yet introduced the log-in solution and are therefore not affected by the current problems.

SDA

