An update for Chrome closes several security gaps. Gemini @blue News

Google has released an unscheduled update for Chrome to close two critical security vulnerabilities. As criminals are already actively using these vulnerabilities for attacks, all users are advised to install the update immediately.

Martin Abgottspon

Anyone using Chrome on the Internet has been exposed to an increased security risk for a few days now. This is because just a few days after a regular security update, Google recently had to intervene once again and provide an emergency update.

This step is unusual and signals an acute threat situation. The errors in the software are no longer theoretical dangers, but are already being exploited by hackers to attack other people's computers.

Attackers use manipulated websites

The technical background to the security gaps concerns central components of the browser. One vulnerability lies in the graphics library, which is responsible for displaying images and interfaces. Using a specially manipulated website, attackers can remotely access memory areas of the computer that should actually be strictly protected. Malicious data can then be stored there unnoticed.

A second error concerns the processing of program commands in the background. Incorrect implementation in the JavaScript engine allows criminals to execute their own malicious code on the device. As both attack methods work by simply calling up a prepared website, those affected usually do not notice the attack.

Google deliberately withholds detailed information on the exact course of the attacks. This strategy serves to protect the general public. If the company were to publish detailed instructions on the errors now, other hackers could copy the vulnerabilities before all users have received the update that will save them. The technical details will only be released once the majority of browsers worldwide are up to date.

How to stay safe on the go

Procedure on the computer (Windows, Mac, Linux) Click on the three-dot menu at the top right of the browser window (next to your profile picture).

Click on "Help" at the bottom of the menu that pops up.

Select "About Google Chrome" in the submenu that appears.

Chrome opens a new tab and automatically searches for the available update.

As soon as the download is complete, the "Restart" button will appear - click on it to finalize the installation. Show more