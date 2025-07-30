Numerous pharmacies remain closed due to "technical problems". X / Nexta

First Aeroflot, now the healthcare sector: in Russia, the next critical infrastructure has apparently fallen victim to a cyberattack. The private clinic network "Family Doctor" in Moscow has suffered a complete IT failure - patient data has disappeared.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On July 22, the system at "Family Doctor" in Moscow completely collapsed.

According to employees, the entire patient database was deleted.

Appointments, diagnoses and documentation are now all done manually again. Show more

What initially looked like a technical fault turned out to be a worrying incident: nothing has been the same at the well-known Moscow private clinic "Family Doctor" since July 22. Servers, patient databases, print connections - all gone. According to several employees, the database has "disappeared" and cannot be restored.

Since then, everything has been done manually: appointments are recorded by hand, treatment files are kept on paper. Even print jobs are impossible, as the entire infrastructure ran via central servers - and these are no longer accessible.

Targeted attack suspected - authorities remain silent

Speaking to independent media, clinic staff expressed the suspicion that it was not an internal error, but a targeted cyberattack. This has not yet been officially confirmed.

The incident is one in a series of IT failures that are currently rocking Russia. It was only on Monday that the state-owned airline Aeroflot had to cancel dozens of flights- a hacker group called "Silent Crow" had claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Tuesday, it became known that two pharmacy chains had been paralyzed. The branches of "Neopharm" and "Stolichki" in Moscow were closed because the IT system collapsed. The employees have been sent home. However, it is not expected that they will reopen soon.

The official reason given for the closure was a "technical fault". However, unofficial sources also speak of a hacker attack.

It is unclear whether there is a connection between the two cases.