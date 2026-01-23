Dozens of U.S. financial firms are reportedly the target of a new wave of cyberattacks. The attackers aren't relying on sophisticated technology, but rather on a simple trick: They pose as the company's internal IT department over the phone.

Here's what it's all about Hackers are currently trying to trick employees of major U.S. financial firms over the phone.

They pose as the IT department and trick people into revealing their passwords and security codes.

The companies targeted reportedly include Blackstone, KKR, and Apollo, among others. Summary created with

Hackers have apparently targeted dozens of major U.S. financial firms in recent weeks. According to data analyzed by Google and Reuters, the targets include Blackstone, KKR, and Apollo Global Management, among others.

The scam is surprisingly simple. The attackers call employees and pretend to be the internal IT department. They then instruct their victims to update their passwords or security credentials on a fake website.

If employees enter their information, hackers can steal not only passwords but also additional security codes, allowing them to take over accounts. The goal is to infiltrate corporate networks and then demand a ransom.

This method is known as “social engineering.” It shows that even highly sophisticated technical security systems are of little help when attackers deliberately deceive people. However, Reuters was unable to determine which companies were actually targeted by these attacks.

According to Google, the hackers operate under names such as “Redact” or “Pink.” Most recently, they are said to have shifted their focus to financial investors, law firms, and credit rating agencies. Previously, their targets included Uber and Levi Strauss, among others. The attackers are reportedly concentrating on industries where they expect to receive particularly high ransom payments.