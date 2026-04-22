Invited guests only, please: Internet protection is just as important as locking the front door. Picture: Pexels, Pavel Danilyuk

Our data on the internet is as valuable as our own home. These tips will help you lock your digital front door and protect yourself from online dangers.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The internet harbors dangers such as phishing, identity theft and deepfakes by AI.

Measures such as checking links and programs such as password managers help to protect against data theft.

AI facilitates online fraud because language models replace the typical language errors of previous online fraud attempts. Show more

Many internet users are familiar with it: supposed mail deliveries or outstanding payments from online stores in their email inboxes, urgently requesting them to click on links or open attachments.

What initially triggers fear turns out to be phishing in most cases - a form of cyber attack in which fraudsters send fake emails to steal personal data such as passwords or credit card details.

While phishing attacks used to be easily recognizable due to spelling mistakes and impersonal salutations, today a closer look is required.

Internet fraudsters are increasingly using AI language models that avoid typical language errors. These fraud attempts can also be recognized and warded off.

Cybersecurity: as important as locking your front door

Just as we lock our front door to keep burglars out, we must also protect our online home from danger. Strong passwords are the lock to devices and accounts, and password managers store complex number combinations without you having to memorize them.

Two-factor authentication is suitable as a double lock: even if strangers gain access to passwords, a second code prevents them from accessing accounts and data.

If you also only download apps from official stores, activate the firewall and use antivirus programs, you are better protected.

Cyber criminals are constantly developing new strategies. Device updates adapt the system to new attack methods and should always be up to date. When using public Wi-Fi, for example on the train or at airports, users should always check websites and links - for example, to see whether the connection is protected by https:// in the URL.

AI: A safe neighborhood on the internet?

Artificial intelligence can be used to write error-free texts and emails quickly and easily. Unfortunately, it's not just CVs that benefit from this: Fraudsters* can use AI to generate fake stores or convincing messages.

8 tips for your online security Use strong passwords

Use a password manager

Activate two-factor authentication

Use public Wi-Fi with caution

Open email attachments and links carefully

Update software and operating system regularly

Customize public profiles and privacy settings

Be suspicious of offers that seem too good to be true. Show more

To find out who is really behind a dubious email, carefully check the sender's address and, if in doubt, contact online stores via official channels.

If you are well prepared when surfing the Internet and follow a few tips, you can effectively protect yourself against identity theft, viruses and phishing. There are more tips and guides on AI, cybersecurity and media literacy on Swisscom Campus.