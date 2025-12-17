The hacker group ShinyHunters claims to have stolen 200 million data records from premium customers of the porn website Pornhub. KEYSTONE

The hacker group ShinyHunters claims to have stolen data from millions of Pornhub users and is threatening to publish it.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hackers from the ShinyHunters group claim to have stolen 200 million data records from Pornhub Premium customers and are demanding a ransom.

The data is said to contain email addresses and usage information, but no payment data.

It is unclear where the material came from - both Pornhub and the former service provider Mixpanel deny responsibility. Show more

The hacker group ShinyHunters claims to have stolen 200 million data records from premium customers of the porn website Pornhub. The attackers are threatening to publish the data if the operator does not pay a ransom in Bitcoin.

As the news agency Reuters reports, the hackers presented a small sample of data, some of which could be verified as genuine. Email addresses, video links, viewing times and download information were affected - but no payment data or passwords.

Origin of the data so far unclear

The origin of the data is still unclear. Pornhub stated that the incident could be related to the former service provider Mixpanel, which has no longer been working for the website since 2021.

The company rejected this assumption and stated that there were "no indications" that the data originated from its own security incident.

ShinyHunters is a well-known hacker group and is behind several attacks on large companies. It remains to be seen whether Pornhub will comply with the ransom demand - but experts believe this is unlikely. If the company does not pay, observers believe that the stolen customer data could soon appear online.

