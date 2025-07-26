The attack on the dating app Tea was carried out on Friday by accessing an old storage system. Symbolbild: picture alliance / Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

A hacker attack on a US app for dating tips among women has resulted in the theft of over 72,000 photos and proof of identity from users. The attack was carried out on Friday by accessing an old storage system, a spokeswoman for App Tea told the AFP news agency.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hackers have stolen over 72,000 photos and proof of identity from users in an attack on a US app for dating tips among women.

The app affected is Tea, which allows women to anonymously share dating tips and experiences and warn them about dangerous men.

Shortly after the hacker attack, stolen proof of identity was published on the controversial website 4Chan. The online forum is known for its misogyny. Show more

Photos of users who had registered on the app before February 2024 had been stolen.

On its website, the app Tea describes itself as a "sisterhood" of more than 1.6 million female users who can anonymously share dating tips and experiences. The app sparked controversy: Users see it as a way to warn other women about violent, assaultive or manipulative men. Critical voices point to possible violations of privacy.

"Theft is just the tip of the iceberg"

According to the spokesperson, around 13,000 of the stolen images are photos and proof of identity that were submitted to verify new users. The remaining images came from posts, comments or messages in the app.

Some of the stolen proofs of identity were published on the controversial website 4Chan on Friday. The online forum is known for widespread misinformation and the misogynistic incel movement.

Cybersecurity expert Trey Ford warned of far-reaching consequences of the hacker attack: "The theft is just the tip of the iceberg," he told AFP. By linking user profiles with real names and addresses, the attack poses the risk of stalking and identity theft for the women affected.