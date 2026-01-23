Air traffic control provider Skyguide will have to lay off fewer employees than originally announced. Instead of up to 220 layoffs, the company now expects about 110. Additional voluntary departures could further reduce that number.

The number of layoffs—originally planned to be 220—was cut in half. According to Skyguide CEO Peter Merz, however, this welcome announcement should not obscure the consequences for the workforce. (File photo)

In mid-May, the air traffic control company Skyguide announced plans to cut 220 jobs by 2027. The company is relying on voluntary departures and early retirement to implement these cuts. As a result, the number of layoffs has been significantly reduced.

According to a statement, the air traffic control company now expects 110 layoffs. Skyguide wrote on Monday that voluntary departures and early retirement programs could further reduce this number.

Last May, Skyguide cited rising costs, uncertain revenue, and European efficiency targets as the reasons for its planned reduction of up to 220 jobs. A large portion of the job cuts was to be achieved through early retirement and voluntary departures.

Skyguide wrote on Monday that the numerous contributions from employees and social partners had influenced the restructuring program. The company will nevertheless proceed with the structural reduction of up to 220 positions. It will also stick to its goal of improving efficiency by approximately 51 million francs.

In the statement, CEO Peter Merz expressed his satisfaction with the latest developments: However, he noted that the fact that the number of layoffs had been cut in half should not obscure the concerns and consequences for the affected workforce. Skyguide intends to mitigate the impact on the affected employees with a fair severance plan.

Unions View the Decision as a Success

On Monday, the Syndicom union described the decision as a major victory. It said that pressure from the workforce and the union’s interventions had had an effect. However, it noted that it was troubling that Skyguide continues to insist on cutting about 200 jobs.

Syndicom therefore continued to call for safe and legally compliant working conditions. The union announced that it would closely monitor the ongoing implementation of the restructuring as well as the negotiations on the social plan.

The Si-TrA union also felt vindicated by Skyguide's announcement. However, the remaining approximately 100 layoffs could still be avoided.

Si-TrA would like Skyguide to allow more time: If the job cuts were spread out until 2029, the company could rely even more heavily on natural attrition and retirements.