Helmut Eichhorn, Managing Director of the Alliance Swisspass, responded to speculation about the abolition of the Half-Fare travelcard in "SonntagsBlick". Archive picture_ Keystone

Following the headlines about the Half-Fare travelcard, the Managing Director of Alliance Swisspass spoke to "SonntagsBlick" about the future of the travelcard.

"The Half-Fare travelcard will stay - it will even be cheaper," Helmut Eichhorn told SonntagsBlick. He explained that the current price reduction would be a maximum of 50 percent, whereas the new Smart travelcard would offer a discount of at least 50 percent.

The aim is a comprehensible bonus system in which you can see at any time how many kilometers you have driven and the resulting discount. "A price is also displayed before and after each journey. It's all very transparent. There will be no hidden price increases," Eichhorn continued.

The consumer magazine "K-Tipp" reported this week that the Half-Fare travelcard would be abolished as part of the new "MyRide" fare system. The public transport industry association Alliance Swisspass then denied the report.

Fare system is still in the test phase

According to Eichhorn, the aim is to make the offer simpler and clearer. In future, there should only be three products: a basic model for which the full price is payable, a flat-rate offer such as the GA travelcard and a Smart travelcard.

"This Smart travelcard corresponds to the current half-fare travelcard and will be supplemented with a bonus system," said Eichhorn. The aim is to make public transport more attractive. "We hope to encourage more use of trains, streetcars and buses in order to generate additional revenue."

Alliance Swisspass is currently still in the project and test phase of the new pricing system; a definitive decision on its introduction has not yet been made.