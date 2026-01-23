According to reports from the Gaza Strip, Israel’s army has once again killed two members of the terrorist organization Hamas, despite the current ceasefire. The victims were the head of a Hamas internal security unit and another official responsible for security in the area, according to a statement from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of the Interior in Gaza. When asked, the Israeli military initially declined to confirm the attack.

According to Palestinian reports, the airstrike hit a vehicle in the central part of the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian aid organization Red Crescent, seven people were injured in the attack.

Reports: Israel Wants to Kill Everyone Involved in the Hamas Massacre

Israel’s military has recently reported a series of targeted killings of suspected members of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media reports, the Israeli military’s goal is to track down and kill everyone involved in the October 7 massacre. According to the *Times of Israel*, there are likely still about 2,000 terrorists at large. About 2,700 others have already been killed, nearly half of them during the terrorist attack itself, which triggered the Gaza War. Another 300 suspected perpetrators are reportedly being held in Israeli custody.

The Israeli news site "ynet" reported that in recent months, the army has stepped up the pace of targeted killings. The strategy is highly controversial. Israel's military declined to comment on the media reports.

Hamas Authority: About 1,200 Dead in Gaza Since the Start of the Ceasefire

In its attacks on Hamas members in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military consistently emphasizes that it is taking steps to spare civilians. Since the ceasefire began in October 2025, approximately 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority. Reports from the coastal region indicate that innocent civilians are also repeatedly being killed in the bombings.

At this time, it is not possible to independently verify all of this information.