Secret emoji codes triggered deadly attacks: How Hamas fighters were mobilized to attack Israel via simple symbols on the eve of October 7, 2023.

The newspaper "Jerusalem Post" reported that Hamas fighters moved to mosques or designated assembly points in the Gaza Strip after receiving the emoji signal.

According to the TV station N12, the emojis were also sent during two previous Hamas attack attempts, which were ultimately not carried out. Show more

According to media reports, the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas used emojis to signal to its fighters that the attack on Israel would begin on 7 October 2023. The Israeli TV station N12 reported this, citing the Israeli army. However, a military spokeswoman was initially unable to officially confirm the reports. According to the report, the emojis were found on cell phones belonging to members of the Hamas elite unit "Nuchba", which were seized on the day of the massacre. The specific emojis were not disclosed.

Massacre and consequences

Terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups killed more than 1,200 people in Israel in the massacre and took more than 250 others hostage in Gaza. The unprecedented attack on the Jewish state triggered the Gaza War. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in the Gaza Strip, more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since then.

Preparation and deployment of the attackers

The newspaper "Jerusalem Post" reported that the Hamas fighters had moved to mosques or designated assembly points in the Gaza Strip after receiving the emoji signal. There they received instructions to collect combat equipment from home or from "combat bags" kept in stock.

As part of the preparations for the attack, the Hamas attackers had also equipped themselves with Israeli SIM cards, reported the news portal "ynet". According to media reports, the Israeli domestic intelligence service Shin Bet had noticed on the eve of October 7 that several dozen SIM cards had been activated in the Gaza Strip, including Israeli ones. Shin Bet then informed military intelligence. However, consultations led to the conclusion that this was not an unusual incident.

Previous use of emoji signals

According to N12, the emojis were also sent in two previous attempts by Hamas to attack, which were ultimately not carried out. The information on the use of the emojis was released for publication by the military censor more than two years after the unprecedented Hamas massacre, the reports said.