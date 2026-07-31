The terrorist organization Hamas has commented for the first time on an agreement announced by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding its disarmament.

However, in a statement, she did not confirm that there had been a breakthrough in the negotiations. Instead, she set conditions.

It was stated that the implementation of the second phase of the U.S.-led peace plan depends on Israel fulfilling all the conditions of the first phase. This includes an end to Israel’s military operations. The second phase of the plan calls for the complete disarmament of Hamas.

New Demands

The Islamist organization went on to say that the inclusion of heavy weapons in the agreement was contingent on further demands, including, among other things, Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In fact, the U.S.-led peace plan does not explicitly call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, but it does call for the complete disarmament of Hamas and the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has so far refused to surrender its weapons. U.S. President Trump then announced late last night that an agreement had been reached on the “complete disarmament” of the Palestinian organization—which is at odds with Israel—in the Gaza Strip. In return, Israeli forces would withdraw from the coastal area, Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social. Israel has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.