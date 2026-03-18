Bull sharks are not only looking for prey, but also social relationships - they apparently specifically choose with whom they swim through the sea. (archive picture) Keystone

Not absolute loners, but marine creatures with friends? A study provides evidence that the social life of bull sharks is much more complex than previously assumed.

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As scientists from the Universities of Exeter and Lancaster report in the journal "Animal Behavior", bull sharks have social preferences and actively choose with whom they swim through the vastness of the oceans.

"As humans, we maintain a variety of social relationships - from casual acquaintances to our best friends, but we also actively avoid certain people - and these bull sharks do similar things," explained study leader Natasha Marosi. For the study, which was conducted in the Shark Reef Marine Reserve in Fiji, the researchers examined 184 animals over a period of six years. The Shark Reef Marine Reserve is a protected area where, according to Marosi, many sharks can be found all year round.

Prefer to hang out with females

According to the study, there has been increasing evidence in recent years that the sea creatures have a social streak. To investigate this assumption, the team went on hundreds of dives and analyzed the behaviour of the bull sharks, categorized by age. The experts were primarily interested in patterns of social interaction: For example, parallel swimming and specific social swimming behavior was recorded, in which one animal actively leads another and the second follows (lead-follow).

The researchers concluded from their data that bull sharks tend to prefer hanging out with conspecifics that are similar in size. There were also findings in relation to gender: males have more social contacts on average than females. Both sexes prefer to interact with females. According to the analysis, social bonding is particularly widespread among middle-aged adult bull sharks, while young and old animals are generally more reserved and less socially connected.

Shark species benefit from social relationships

"We are only just beginning to really understand the social lives of many shark species," said Darren Croft from the University of Exeter. Sharks probably benefit from social interaction. "This includes, for example, learning new skills, searching for food and for potential mates, while avoiding confrontation."