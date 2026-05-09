The Swiss crew member of the "Hontius" had contact with infected persons, said FOPH Director Anne Lévy. Keystone

There is also a Swiss crew member on the "Hondius" cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak. The man had no symptoms, but was a contact person, said the Director of the Federal Office of Public Health on the SRF "Samstagsrundschau" program.

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This is because the man had contact with infected people on board. He is still on the affected ship. "Fortunately, he is doing well," said Anne Lévy, Director of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), to Swiss Radio SRF. The World Health Organization (WHO) is now responsible. As soon as the ship arrives on the island of Tenerife, the WHO will decide what to do with the patients, Lévy continued.

The operator Oceanwide Expeditions explained that no one on the "Hondius" is currently showing symptoms. According to the operator, the "Hondius" is expected to arrive in the port of Granadilla on Tenerife on Sunday morning.

After docking in the port of the Spanish island off the west coast of Africa, the medical steps and the possible journey home of the passengers would be in the hands of the authorities. The ship had left Cape Verde on Wednesday evening for the Canary Islands. The "Hondius" had originally started its journey in southern Argentina at the beginning of April.

In an update late on Friday evening, the WHO spoke of six confirmed hantavirus cases and two suspected cases. Three of these eight people have died. They are an elderly couple from the Netherlands and a woman from Germany.

Swiss patient in good condition

The Swiss patient who contracted hantavirus on the cruise ship "Hondius" is still being treated at the University Hospital Zurich (USZ). The FOPH is in contact with him and his condition is good, Lévy told the "Samstagsrundschau".

According to the FOPH, his wife is still in home isolation as a precautionary measure. The couple had already left the cruise ship at the end of April and returned to Switzerland. The husband subsequently developed symptoms.

A person living in Geneva is also in home isolation. She was on a flight from the island of St. Helena to Johannesburg in South Africa, on which a seriously ill person was also on board, the FOPH said on Friday. The contact person had not been on board the cruise ship.

"It's nice for me to see that people are extremely self-responsible," said Lévy on the self-isolation of those affected. Meanwhile, the FOPH does not expect any more infections in Switzerland: "It takes a few days to find out whether someone is ill or not. Based on the fact that no one has come forward so far, we are confident", says Lévy.