  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cheap airline flight Hard landing in Argentina

Stéphanie Süess

7.11.2024

An airplane of the low-cost airline Flybondi makes a hard landing. At the airport in Buenos Aires, the pilot briefly loses control of the plane.

07.11.2024, 18:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An airplane of the low-cost airline Flybondi has made a hard landing.
  • At the airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the pilot lost control of the plane.
  • The 179 passengers were nevertheless brought safely to their destination.
Show more

An airplane made a hard landing at Buenos Aires Airport in Argentina. The plane of the low-cost airline Flybondi almost crashed.

The pilot briefly lost control of the aircraft, but was able to stabilize the plane at the last moment and bring the 179 passengers safely to their destination. There was probably no applause.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Overflights over the Red Sea stopped. Mystery surrounding luminous object - airline bans flights

Overflights over the Red Sea stoppedMystery surrounding luminous object - airline bans flights

"We stop immediately"Swiss aircraft aborts take-off at over 200 km/h

Air traffic. German e-aircraft pioneer Lilium can continue working for the time being

Air trafficGerman e-aircraft pioneer Lilium can continue working for the time being