In the cave drama in Laos, the prospects for two missing gold prospectors are becoming increasingly bleak. According to international rescue teams, they have already searched almost the entire flooded cave system - so far without success. At the same time, divers are struggling under extreme conditions to bring five survivors safely out of the gold mine.

dpatopbilder - In this picture released by Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin, rescuers try to reach people trapped in a cave in Xaisomboun province. Photo: Uncredited/Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin/AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only until 10.06.2026 and only with full attribution of the above credit

In the dramatic cave drama in Laos, hopes of finding two gold prospectors who are still missing alive are dwindling. Rescue workers have now searched around 95 percent of the flooded tunnel system, but have so far found no trace of the two men, the well-known Finnish cave diver Mikko Paasi told ThaiPBS World. "We don't have many places left to search," the expert explained. The chances are "very slim".

Paasi is considered one of the most experienced cave divers in the world and is helping to coordinate the mission in Laos. He already played a key role in the successful rescue of a youth football team trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand in 2018. When five of those trapped in Laos were discovered alive on Wednesday, he was at the forefront.

There were no dry places in the previously inaccessible areas of the cave where people could have survived for a week, Paasi emphasized, referring to the two men who were thought to be missing. Nor did the five survivors themselves know that two other people were missing.

"We are feeling with our arms and legs"

Meanwhile, the emergency services are working feverishly to rescue the men from the cave in the northern province of Xaisomboun. The group has been trapped hundreds of meters from the entrance for ten days after heavy rainfall flooded the gold mine and triggered a landslide. Colleagues who were able to save themselves raised the alarm.

The rescue is considered extremely dangerous. According to the divers, there is practically no visibility in the narrow tunnels. "We use our arms and legs to feel our way under water," said Paasi. In some cases, divers even have to exhale in order to squeeze through the narrow passages. In addition, there is always a risk of new flooding or collapses when it rains.

The rescuers are considering two options: Either water should continue to be pumped out of the cave, or the survivors must be brought out by diving through the flooded tunnels - although they have no experience with this. According to Paasi, pumping out would be the safer solution, but has hardly worked so far due to the narrow shafts.

Trapped people are physically and mentally stable

However, the five survivors are surprisingly physically and mentally stable. As miners, they are used to confined underground spaces and do not suffer from claustrophobia, said Paasi. They also had enough food and water with them because they had planned to spend several days in the mine anyway.

According to a Thai rescue organization, further international specialists have now been requested. Among others, experts from Malaysia, Japan and France are expected. Australian diving specialist Josh Richards is also on his way.