Two out of three songs were from AI. Symbolbild: dpa

Human or machine? In an experiment, survey participants did not recognize whether the music came from AI or humans. What do participants think about artificial intelligence in music?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Participants in a survey from eight countries were played three songs.

They were asked to decide whether the songs were made by an AI or by humans.

97 percent of the 9000 respondents were wrong. Show more

Is the song made by humans or created by artificial intelligence (AI)? It's not so easy to tell, as a recent survey conducted by market research institute Ipsos on behalf of streaming provider Deezer shows. The survey participants were played three songs - two made by an AI and one by a human - and had to answer which song was by whom. Of the 9,000 participants, 97 percent got it wrong - of the Germans surveyed, only two percent were able to solve the task without making a mistake.

After the experiment, the survey participants were asked how they felt about comparing pure AI music with human-made music. More than half (52%) felt uncomfortable because they could not tell the difference. However, the survey also revealed curiosity when it comes to AI and music. For example, 46% believe that AI can help them discover new music that suits their taste.

AI devalues creativity

On the other hand, there is also skepticism among respondents: a good two thirds of respondents believe that AI contributes to devaluing human creativity in the music industry, as the survey shows.

Ipos surveyed 9,000 adults in eight countries between October 6 and 10 for the reportedly representative survey. These were Germany, the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Japan.