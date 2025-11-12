Is the song made by humans or created by artificial intelligence (AI)? It's not so easy to tell, as a recent survey conducted by market research institute Ipsos on behalf of streaming provider Deezer shows. The survey participants were played three songs - two made by an AI and one by a human - and had to answer which song was by whom. Of the 9,000 participants, 97 percent got it wrong - of the Germans surveyed, only two percent were able to solve the task without making a mistake.
After the experiment, the survey participants were asked how they felt about comparing pure AI music with human-made music. More than half (52%) felt uncomfortable because they could not tell the difference. However, the survey also revealed curiosity when it comes to AI and music. For example, 46% believe that AI can help them discover new music that suits their taste.
AI devalues creativity
On the other hand, there is also skepticism among respondents: a good two thirds of respondents believe that AI contributes to devaluing human creativity in the music industry, as the survey shows.
Ipos surveyed 9,000 adults in eight countries between October 6 and 10 for the reportedly representative survey. These were Germany, the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Japan.