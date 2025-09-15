What is allowed? Chicken in a slaughterhouse. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

It's standard in the USA, banned in Europe - and now chlorinated chicken is also causing a stir in Switzerland. But what exactly is behind the term, how does the treatment work and what are the problems?

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chlorinated chicken refers to poultry that is disinfected with a chlorine solution after slaughter.

While the USA allows this practice, it is banned in the EU and Switzerland.

Expert committees see no health risk, but critics warn of a reduction in hygiene standards. Show more

The "chlorinated chicken" has been an irritant in trade and consumer debates for years. This refers to poultry that is treated with an aqueous chlorine dioxide solution after slaughter. The method is intended to remove pathogenic germs such as salmonella or campylobacter from the surface.

In Switzerland, the debate has been given new impetus because the Federal Council is said to have signaled in the customs dispute with Washington that chlorinated chicken will be permitted in future. While the US side insists that it is safe, local consumer advocates are warning of a dangerous breach of the dam.

In the United States, "chlorinated chicken" or "chlorinated chicken" has been common practice for a long time. The chickens are immersed in a chlorine bath or sprayed with the solution. The meat is then cooled down considerably to curb the growth of bacteria. However, this does not make it completely germ-free - only when cooked through to at least 75 degrees Celsius are all pathogens reliably killed.

This process is prohibited in the European Union and Switzerland. Instead, the authorities rely on strict hygiene requirements along the entire production chain. Chemical disinfection of the end product is not permitted.

Criticism of chlorinated chickens is not going away

The European Food Safety Authority came to the conclusion in its expert opinion that the chlorine compounds used are harmless to health. The residues are far below toxicological limits. Nevertheless, concerns remain.

Critics warn that chemical treatments could mask hygiene problems in upstream production steps. If germs are washed away in the end anyway, they fear, the entire process control would become less stringent.

Consumer advocates also point to the symbolic power of the chlorinated chicken. It not only stands for a different production method, but also for the fundamental question of how much chemistry should be allowed in food production. It already became an object of contention during the TTIP negotiations between the EU and the USA. Opponents saw it as a gateway for further chemicals in the food chain.

The US authorities, on the other hand, maintain that the treatment poses no danger. After the chlorine bath, the meat is rinsed off with water and there is no evidence of negative consequences for consumers. Experts also point out that the amount of chlorine ingested when eating meat is significantly lower than when swallowing water in a swimming pool.