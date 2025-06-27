With a poster on St. Mark's Square, Greenpeace activists call for Bezos to be taxed more heavily. Bild: Greenpeace/Greenpeace/AP/dpa

Jeff Bezos celebrates a luxury wedding in Venice for three days with stars and the mega-rich. Critics speak of a sell-out: Venice is becoming a stage for the super-rich, leaving the population empty-handed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrate a three-day luxury wedding in Venice with a star-studded line-up, closed neighborhoods and elaborate security precautions.

The city leadership is advertising millions in expected revenue and an alleged image boost worth billions.

Critics see this as a sell-out of Venice, which primarily benefits international hotel chains and politicians.

Local protests show the discontent of many Venetians who are suffering from mass tourism, rising rents and closed infrastructure.

PR gestures such as appeals for donations for the city are seen by many as greenwashing, while the super-rich use Venice as an exclusive party backdrop. Show more

The wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to TV presenter, journalist and entrepreneur Lauren Sánchez is a major society spectacle.

Three days of celebrations in Venice. On cordoned-off squares, Venetian islands and in luxury hotels.

Around 200 guests from show business and industry are invited, including stars such as Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates.

While canals and entire city districts are cordoned off for the celebrations and security forces patrol on water motorcycles, the city's leaders advertise an alleged million-dollar prize.

Mayor Brugnaro and the regional president speak of ten to over 40 million euros that the festival is expected to bring into the coffers, and there is even talk of an "image value" in the billions.

Luxury for a few, burdens for all

But there is loud criticism of this spectacle. Venice-based journalist Petra Reski accuses the authorities of selling the city to the super-rich without restraint. In her blog, she describes the wedding as a "cynical spectacle" that reduces Venice to a backdrop.

The population itself hardly benefits. Many luxury hotels belong to international corporations, day visitors even have to pay admission this weekend, while the wedding party is exempt. The added value flows away and most people living in Venice don't see a penny.

Reski also criticizes the political involvement behind the festival. Municipal properties such as the Renaissance Loggia Misericordia are rented out for Bezos' wedding program. According to media reports, Mayor Brugnaro is earning directly from this.

US presidential daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner (left). Luigi Costantini/AP/dpa

"A good deal for him," writes Reski mockingly. Meanwhile, normal earners are benefiting less and less from the luxury tourism boom and are suffering from exploding rents, closed schools and the loss of local amenities in the old town.

Donations for the restoration of Venice

Reski also believes that the official narrative of a "blessing for the city" is a sham. The fact that the wedding party is exempt from entrance fees for the old town, while day visitors have to pay, clearly shows who city policy is made for.

The bride and groom's PR gestures are also causing debate. Bezos and Sánchez asked their guests to donate to the restoration of Venice instead of bringing gifts. For many critics, however, this is pure greenwashing.

An attempt to polish up the multi-billionaire's image while private jets land every hour. According to media reports, at least 95 private jets have applied for permission to land at Marco Polo Airport and countless mega yachts are anchored outside the city.

Climate crisis and overtourism

Venice is severely affected by the climate crisis and rising sea levels. The city suffers from overtourism, a lack of affordable housing and inadequate services for locals.

There are protests against the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Laura Sánchez. Luca Bruno/AP/dpa

Environmental organizations, housing initiatives, cruise ship opponents and student groups protested together under the slogan "No Space for Bezos" - a pun on his space company Blue Origin and his partner's recent space flight.

Greenpeace unfurled a banner on St. Mark's Square accusing Bezos of paying too little tax. Activists placed mannequins with Amazon parcels as an ironic reference to the company.

"Venice is once again being used and getting nothing out of it," says Reski, summing up the mood of many residents. The protest actions against the wedding are not simply envy of wealth, but are directed against a city policy that is increasingly turning Venice into a backdrop for the super-rich, while real life is disappearing from the city center.

