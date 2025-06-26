Certain noises wake up the brain even in deep sleep. (symbolic image) Keystone

Even at low volumes, the sleeping brain recognizes potentially threatening noises. A new study by the University of Geneva and the French Institut Pasteur shows that so-called harsh sounds are preferentially processed by the sleeping brain.

The researchers include human screams and alarm signals among the harsh sounds. At night, the brain has to find a delicate balance, explained the University of Geneva (Unige) in a press release on Thursday. It must simultaneously shield itself from stimuli to enable recovery processes, while remaining alert enough to wake up in the event of danger.

The results, published in the journal "Scientific Reports", provide new insights into how the brain sorts such stimuli during the night.

Roughness refers to a specific acoustic characteristic in which the volume of a sound fluctuates between 40 and 100 times per second - significantly faster than in spoken language. These frequency patterns create a shrill, unpleasant sensation and are typical of alarms, cries or babies crying.

As part of the study, 17 test subjects were examined in the sleep laboratory. Various human calls and altered cries were played to them - always at a low volume to prevent them from waking up. The recordings of the brain waves showed that harsh noises clearly activated the brain, regardless of pitch or content.

According to the university, the findings could also be of interest to medicine. Disorders such as hyperacusis - a hypersensitivity to noise - could be better understood as a result.