A hacker forum is allegedly offering hacked data of 2.4 million people. This is said to include Brack.ch data. Screenshot

Brack.ch is currently investigating whether the online retailer has been the victim of a data breach. Customers were asked by e-mail to change their passwords.

Petar Marjanović

The Swiss online retailer Brack.ch contacted customers by email on Monday. The company informed them about "a report about the possible theft of user data from various online platforms" that is currently circulating on the internet.

In a hacker forum, there is talk of an alleged data grab of more than 2.4 million people. It is unclear whether the report of the hacker attack is genuine or not.

When asked by blue News, Brack.ch confirmed that it was aware of these allegations. The problem with such reports is that they cannot be independently verified without paying money to potential hackers. Lukas Keller, Brack.ch media spokesperson, explains: "Our IT experts are currently investigating whether there is any truth to the claims."'

Other online retailers affected?

The media spokesperson also states that Brack.ch cannot currently confirm that Brack's database has been compromised. The company and its security experts are currently assuming that a "combined list" is being offered in the hacker forum. This also contains data from other platforms and online retailers. Keller says:

«'Insofar as Brack.ch data is affected, this is of course unacceptable to us - and we are investigating to find out more details as quickly as possible.» Lukas Keller Brack.ch media spokesperson

The Brack.ch press release also states that the company is investigating "at full speed" whether the allegations in question are substantial. Brack.ch does not comment on the details of the situation or the type of data possibly affected in the customer information.

As a precautionary measure, Brack.ch recommends that all customers change their passwords - not only for Brack.ch, but also for other online platforms. In addition, Brack.ch recommends activating the voluntary 2-factor authentication.