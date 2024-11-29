The little robot was more of a joke in the worst Corona times. Charmin

Today, prices are tumbling and online shopping carts are being filled. Even the most exotic products find a buyer. Or are these crazy gadgets perhaps going too far after all?

Martin Abgottspon

The floating loudspeaker

This speaker combines technology with magic: thanks to magnetic levitation, it floats above its base and rotates slowly. A real eye-catcher for any living room and a talking point at any party.

USB insect bite healer

Small, practical and always with you: this insect bite healer is connected to your smartphone via USB-C. It uses targeted heat treatment to relieve itching and swelling after insect bites. Perfect for your next hike.

The toilet paper robot

When the first lockdown was declared due to corona, it felt like it was less than an hour before the toilet paper shelves of wholesalers were completely empty. Charmin took this as an opportunity to have a small robot built to supply you with the stock at the toilet. However, the robot never came onto the market, even though there might have been a demand for it.

Heating pads for the back

Everyone is now familiar with electric blankets. But what about the back? This portable heating pad helps here, while also warming the neck and relieving tension. Ideal for cozy evenings on the couch or in the office.

The in-house kebab skewer

Prices for kebabs are rising. In Zurich, you can now pay more than 20 francs for fast food. Perhaps it's starting to pay off to buy your own kebab skewer.

LED backpack

This backpack is hard to beat when it comes to personalization. If you want, you can conjure up a different motif on the back every day. 96 x 128 pixels are available for your own texts, images and moving animations. The capacity is 21.5 liters.

Glowing chopsticks

If you're looking for a special gag for dinner, you might have found it here. These chopsticks light up. The point here is not why, but that it is simply curious. The chopsticks are powered by button batteries, are BPA-free and even dishwasher-safe.

The pet dryer

Has your cat or dog come home dripping wet again? Then this dryer might be the right gadget for you. However, given the high prices, a towel will usually suffice.

Vacuum cleaner shoes

Shoes are actually boring. You wear them, they wear out, you buy new ones. So why not equip shoes with additional functions - such as telephones, rockets, wheels or... vacuum cleaners?