David Anthony Burke is an up-and-coming star on the music scene and was on tour. But then the body of a minor is discovered in the musician's car. What happened?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US musician D4vd became famous through viral hits such as "Romantic Homicide" and is considered an up-and-coming star.

Now he is in the spotlight after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in the trunk of a vehicle registered to him.

Officially, the singer is not considered a suspect, but his tour and several collaborations have already been halted. Show more

David Anthony Burke repeatedly stages the theme of violence in his art. This is met with criticism on the internet, who tear his work apart. Burke sings about killings in his songs, he recreates them in music videos - and at times he offered fan merchandise with stains reminiscent of blood.

Who is D4vd?

He is an up-and-coming star in the music scene: the 20-year-old is known by his stage name D4vd. He made his breakthrough in 2022 with his single "Romantic Homicide". The song went completely viral on TikTok.

This was followed shortly afterwards by the successful single "Here with Me". He then signed with the labels Darkroom and Interscope Records, where Billie Eilish, for example, is also under contract.

There are not many details about his family and his childhood. However, David Anthony Burke was born in New York in 2005 and grew up in Houston, Texas, in a very Christian household. He is said to have been mainly home-schooled until the seventh grade.

Burke's career could not have gone better. He started his tour in August of this year. Through America, Europe, Australia and South America.

On September 9, he performed at the Fillmore Minneapolis. Then came the headlines: the badly decomposed and dismembered body of a minor was found in D4vd's Tesla.

The tour was subsequently canceled without comment. His concert on October 26 at the X-tra club in Zurich was also canceled.

What happened?

The Tesla, which is registered to the musician, had been in storage in West Hollywood since September 5. According to the authorities, the city had towed the vehicle away after a local resident reported that it had been unused in the same place for more than 72 hours.

According to police spokesman Officer Drake Madison, the car was not considered stolen. However, it is still unclear who last drove it.

On September 8, police officers were called to the impound lot on North Mansfield Avenue in Los Angeles because of a strong odor. There they discovered the remains in the vehicle, explained Officer Madison. The body was "badly decomposed" and had apparently been in the vehicle for some time, the authorities said.

According to a Los Angeles County coroner's report, the person found in the car was 1.57 meters tall and weighed 32 kilograms. The remains had wavy black hair and the person was dressed in a tube top and black leggings.

It has since been confirmed by the coroner that the deceased was Celeste R. The then 13-year-old had been missing since April 2024.

Who is Celeste R.?

Celeste R. has long, black and curly hair. She has big brown eyes and grew up in Lake Elsinore, around 120 kilometers from Hollywood. She attended seventh grade and was reported missing by her family at least three times in 2024, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 8 - the day after her 15th birthday - she was discovered in the trunk of the Tesla. The Los Angeles coroner's office has not yet released the cause of death.

According to TMZ, the police are investigating reports of Celeste R.'s repeated attempts to run away and problems in her family environment. According to them, the "dysfunctional family home" is said to have caused her to run away from home on several occasions.

Her family reported the teenager missing several times. As early as March 2024, her sister and a store owner searched for traces of her whereabouts on surveillance videos.

The singer has not yet issued an official statement. IMAGO/Newscom / AdMedia

Teachers confirmed to the US platform that the girl disappeared several times and was occasionally found in the hills of Hollywood - an area where D4vd also lives and which is therefore said to be of interest to investigators. However, it remains unclear exactly how her disappearance took place.

As Celeste R.'s mother told TMZ, she immediately feared that the body found could be her daughter. She also knew that Celeste had been in a relationship with a guy called David at the time of her disappearance.

According to her, the teenager had a "Shhh..." tattoo on her finger - a detail that the investigators also noticed on the body found in the Tesla. The musician also had the same motif on his finger.

What is the current status of the investigation?

The investigators emphasize that there is currently no evidence of a direct link between the musician and the crime. No charges have been brought against Burks so far and the police are being cautious about the ongoing investigation.

Officially, D4vd is not considered a suspect. And because it is unclear how Celeste R. died, the case is not yet officially being treated as a homicide. But: Last Thursday, the police confirmed to ABC7 that they had searched a house in the Hollywood Hills and "recovered several pieces of evidence".

These are now being analyzed by investigators. According to reports, D4vd had been living in the house for rent, which is in close proximity to where the Tesla was towed.

An official statement from the singer is not yet available. However, his representative told "NBC Los Angeles" that Burke was "cooperating fully with investigators".

What does the public think?

The public has been much less reserved: since the discovery, numerous photos and videos of Burke and Celeste have been circulating online, accompanied by speculation about her possible relationship with the singer from fans and amateur detectives.

A leaked song by the musician has also caused a stir. In it, he sings about a person with the name Celeste. The track appeared online in December 2023 under the working title "Celeste_Demo unfin".

In it, he describes a woman who has his name tattooed on her chest, whose voice he hears constantly and with whom he is obsessed. He later mentions a "Celeste" again.

A recently surfaced video shows a sequence from a livestream with the allegedly murdered Celeste Rivas Hernandez from January 2024. According to reports, the musician D4vd is said to have asked his presenters to remove all clips featuring her.

The video had surfaced online long before her body was found in the Tesla and has now become public again, further fueling public interest and the investigation.

The clip dates back to 2024, when Celeste Rivas Hernandez was 13 years old and the singer D4vd was 18. In the chat of the livestream, viewers commented that he had been caught and should be boycotted. It is assumed that the singer's fans and community suspected or even knew that the girl was underage.

But that's not all. Discord messages between Celeste and D4vd were published by internet users, which allegedly show that the two met in early 2022 when she was eleven years old.

His art and music are also repeatedly coming into focus. On Reddit, fans say that D4vd is said to have been obsessed with death. He repeatedly held a kind of funeral at his concerts, including laid-out coffins and books of condolence.

Although Burke is not considered a suspect, the allegations have far-reaching consequences for him. His tour was canceled, as was the release of a deluxe version of his album. Brands such as Crocs and Hollister ended their collaboration and removed him from advertising campaigns.

A vigil was held in Celeste Rivas Hernandez's hometown on September 22.