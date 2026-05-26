As healthcare costs continue to rise, the health insurance premiums announced in the fall are also likely to become more expensive. (theme picture) Keystone

Healthcare costs in Switzerland rose significantly again last year. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, per capita expenditure increased by CHF 247. Insurers are currently expecting a further significant increase in 2026.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Per capita healthcare costs rose by CHF 247 in 2025.

The federal government expects costs to rise by a further five percent in 2026.

Health insurance premiums are likely to rise significantly again accordingly. Show more

Healthcare costs rose by an additional CHF 247 per capita last year. According to the federal government, this trend is set to continue in the current year. Premiums are likely to rise by around five percent in the fall.

These statements were made by experts from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) at a media conference in Bern on Tuesday. "On average, we assume that premiums will grow at roughly the same rate as costs," said Philipp Muri, Head of the Insurance Supervision Division. Insurers are currently assuming a cost increase of just under 5 percent for 2026.

According to the FOPH, costs grew by around 2.9 percent in the first quarter. The reasons for this are numerous and well-known, including demographics, medical progress and volume growth. "Cost containment therefore remains an ongoing task," said Kristian Schneider, Deputy Director of the FOPH.