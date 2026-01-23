Heat and strong winds are making it difficult for firefighters on the French Atlantic coast to battle fires that have flared up again. However, many evacuees are able to return to their homes.

In the face of a new heat wave accompanied by severe drought and strong winds, firefighters in the area affected by wildfires along the French Atlantic coast are doing everything they can to prevent the fires from spreading again.

Emergency responders are concerned that, with temperatures expected to reach up to 41 degrees and humidity levels dropping, gusts of wind reaching speeds of up to 45 kilometers per hour could reignite the flames and drive them into the surrounding area, according to the Bordeaux Prefecture. Severe weather is expected starting Thursday.

The prefecture and the fire department reported that emergency responders worked through the night and into the morning to tackle hot spots that flared up in the area already affected by the fire. According to the report, new fires broke out in three areas, including near the Souge Army Base—a site of military sensitivity—near Bordeaux.

Fire Department Protects Military Base

At times, the flames had advanced to within a few hundred meters of the military training area, where the army had already cleared firebreaks as a precautionary measure.

The Souge base, located 20 kilometers from Bordeaux, is home to a paratrooper regiment with 1,000 soldiers, some of whom belong to special forces. Other defense contractors are located in the surrounding area.

About 2,200 firefighters are still working to extinguish the fires, which have affected 42,000 hectares (420 square kilometers—an area the size of the city-state of Bremen).

According to the prefecture, 126 firefighters have been injured so far. Of the 224,000 people in the region who were initially evacuated—including many tourists—a large number were able to return home on Tuesday evening. The prefecture allowed residents of three towns that had been evacuated as a precaution—but were spared by the fire—to return home. According to media reports, this amounts to a total of about 57,000 people.