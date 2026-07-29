Firefighters and volunteers are battling new fire outbreaks in France and Spain amid sweltering heat. The first evacuees are allowed to return, but the danger remains.

With a new heat wave underway, firefighters in the wildfire-affected areas of France and Spain are working around the clock to prevent the fires from reigniting. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of evacuees in both countries are able to return to their homes.

On the French Atlantic coast, firefighters are doing everything they can to prevent the fires from spreading again, given the extreme drought and wind. Emergency responders are concerned that, with temperatures expected to reach up to 41 degrees and humidity levels dropping, wind gusts of up to 45 kilometers per hour could reignite the flames and drive them into the surrounding area, according to the prefecture in Bordeaux. Severe weather is expected starting Thursday.

France's fire department is battling new fires

During the night and in the morning, emergency crews tackled hot spots that flared up in areas already affected by the fire. New fires broke out in three areas, including near the Souge Army Base—a site of military sensitivity—near Bordeaux.

About 2,200 firefighters are still working to extinguish the fires, which have affected 42,000 hectares (420 square kilometers—an area the size of the city-state of Bremen). As of Monday afternoon, the Ministry of the Interior in Paris reported that 116,085 hectares across France had been destroyed by the wildfires.

According to the prefecture, 126 firefighters have been injured so far. Of the 224,000 people in the region who were initially evacuated—including many tourists—a large number were able to return home on Tuesday evening. The prefecture allowed residents of three towns that had been evacuated as a precaution—but were spared by the fire—to return home. According to media reports, this involves a total of 57,000 people.

Tens of Thousands of Evacuees in Spain Return Home

Meanwhile, in Spain, after nearly a week of fear and uncertainty, tens of thousands of people are returning to their homes in the areas affected by wildfires around Madrid. Authorities have lifted evacuations and curfews for 19 towns, according to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior. However, with the onset of the fourth heat wave of the summer—which is expected to last through Sunday and is likely to complicate firefighting efforts in the coming days—the authorities continue to warn against a premature sense of relief.

Meanwhile, emergency responders have achieved further success in fighting the devastating wildfires in the western part of the Madrid region and in the neighboring provinces of Ávila and Toledo. On Tuesday, the flames did not spread any further, said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Pockets of embers still remain in the burned areas

He expressed hope that, despite the high temperatures forecast for Wednesday, work to extinguish remaining hot spots and secure the burned areas could begin. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had previously stated that they could already “see light at the end of the tunnel.”

More than 50,000 people in the areas surrounding the Spanish capital have been gradually returning to their homes since Tuesday evening, thanks to the stabilization of the fire situation. However, about 40,000 people are still affected by evacuations or curfews. Spokespeople for the emergency response teams assured that there will soon be good news for them as well.

The Largest Wildfire in Spain's Recent History

The wildfire in the province of Castellón in the eastern part of the country is now causing greater concern, as the flames remain out of control. In the Vall d'Uixó area, the fire has so far consumed about 10,000 hectares of forest and scrubland. A total of about 16,000 people had been evacuated from the area since the weekend, but many have since been able to return to their homes.

This popular vacation destination is currently experiencing one of the most devastating series of wildfires in recent history. According to official figures, 207,000 hectares have already been affected since the beginning of the year. However, major tourist hotspots have not been affected so far.

A forest fire also broke out in Turkey, in the southwestern province of Muğla on the Aegean Sea. As a result, a local hospital and residential areas had to be evacuated. About 200 people were affected.