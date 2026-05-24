Rainy island my ass: Great Britain is experiencing record-breaking temperatures over the Whitsun weekend. "Don't forget the sun cream", wrote the Met Office weather service on the X platform.

Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far, reported the news agency PA: 30.5 degrees Celsius were measured in the village of Frittenden in the south-east of England.

Even higher temperatures were forecast for Sunday afternoon and Monday. The last time temperatures exceeded the 30 degree mark was in May 2012. In the capital London, thousands of tourists enjoyed the sunshine in the numerous parks and gardens.

"This is really exceptional heat for this time of year," said meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey from the Met Office of the PA. The Health Protection Agency (UKHSA) had already issued heat warnings on Friday morning - many Britons are out and about on the weekend of the so-called "Spring Bank Holiday".