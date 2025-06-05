According to the federal government, the increasing heat poses the greatest threat to people's health in Switzerland. (archive picture) Keystone

Increasing heat is the greatest climate-related risk to human health in Switzerland. According to the federal government, drought is also a growing threat. This is shown by the new climate risk analysis for Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is intended to serve as a basis for Switzerland's adaptation to climate change, as the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) announced on Thursday. For the risk analysis, the FOEN assessed the climate risks for Switzerland for the second time since 2017 and estimated their development up to the year 2060.

According to the analysis, increasing heat stress already poses the greatest risk to human health today. This risk will increase as society ages.

The FOEN identified summer drought as another major risk. By 2060, up to a quarter less rain will fall in summer and dry periods will generally last longer.