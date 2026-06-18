Even birds are seeking relief from the heat: A heat wave has Switzerland firmly in its grip. (Stock photo) Keystone

Switzerland is sweltering: Level 3 and 4 federal heat warnings have been in effect since Thursday afternoon. The warnings are initially set to remain in place until Tuesday. However, according to MeteoSwiss, an extension is likely.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the first day of the heat wave, temperatures in Basel-Binningen had already reached 30 degrees shortly before noon. In Zurich-Affoltern, temperatures also rose to 29.7 degrees before noon.

However, the situation is not yet exceptional, meteorologist Melanie Ruosch of MeteoSwiss told the Keystone-SDA news agency. There have been several heat waves lasting several days in June in the recent past. Examples include the months of June 2025, 2022, 2019, 2017, and the hot summer of 2003.

This event would only be considered exceptional if it lasted a week or longer. So far, the heat warnings are in effect through Tuesday. “Currently, however, it looks as though we will have to extend the heat warning beyond Tuesday,” the meteorologist said.