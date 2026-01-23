After France and Spain, rampant wildfires are now hitting the vacation destinations of Turkey and Greece. Extreme heat and drought are fueling the fires, which are forcing people from their homes.

Fires fueled by a heat wave and strong winds are spreading across Southern Europe, posing an extreme challenge to firefighters and the public. In France and Spain, emergency responders focused on preventing the flare-ups of forest fires that had been somewhat contained. Tens of thousands of evacuees there have already been allowed to return to their homes. In Turkey and on the Greek island of Crete, however, new fires broke out uncontrollably, and people had to be evacuated.

On the French Atlantic coast, firefighters are doing everything they can to prevent the fires from spreading again, given the extreme dry conditions and strong winds. Emergency responders are concerned that, with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees and low humidity, wind gusts of up to 45 kilometers per hour could reignite the flames and drive them into the surrounding area, according to the prefecture in Bordeaux. Severe weather is expected starting Thursday.

France's fire department is battling new fires

Overnight and this morning, emergency responders tackled hot spots that flared up in the area previously affected by the fire. About 2,200 firefighters are still working to extinguish the fires, which have affected 42,000 hectares (420 square kilometers—an area the size of the city-state of Bremen). As of Monday afternoon, the French Ministry of the Interior reported that 116,085 hectares across France had been destroyed by the wildfires.

According to the prefecture, 126 firefighters have been injured so far. Of the 224,000 people in the region who were initially evacuated—including numerous tourists—many were able to return home on Tuesday evening. The prefecture allowed residents of three towns—with a combined population of about 60,000—that had been evacuated as a precaution but were spared by the fire to return home.

Tens of Thousands of Evacuees in Spain Return Home

Meanwhile, in Spain, tens of thousands of people are returning to their homes in the wildfire-affected areas around Madrid. However, about 40,000 people are still subject to evacuations or curfews. With the onset of the fourth heat wave of the summer—which is expected to last through Sunday and is likely to complicate firefighting efforts in the coming days—authorities continue to warn against raising the all-clear too soon.

"The situation is developing favorably. However, we must remain extremely vigilant; the next twelve hours will be crucial,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Emergency responders have made further progress in fighting the devastating wildfires in the western part of the Madrid region and in the neighboring provinces of Ávila and Toledo, said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Meanwhile, Spain and France are receiving support for their firefighting efforts from other European countries. While Romania and Greece have extended their missions, additional aid from Poland is expected to arrive starting Saturday, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In addition, Belgium announced that it would be sending firefighters and fire trucks to France.

Two Soldiers Die in a Fire on the Resort Island of Crete

Meanwhile, two firefighters lost their lives in a forest fire on Crete. The fire has been raging since midday in the area around the village of Nea Krya Vrysi. The area is located in the mountainous hinterland in the southern part of the island. The two firefighters were trapped in their vehicle by the flames, according to the news outlet ERTNews.

The fire front is now reported to be about 15 kilometers long. Due to the rapid spread of the flames and strong winds, five towns have already been evacuated. More than 100 firefighters are on the scene. However, four firefighting helicopters and four firefighting planes had to turn back because the wind in the region was too strong.

Series of Fires Keeps Turkey on Edge – Antalya Affected

In Antalya, in southern Turkey, firefighters have also been battling several fires in the tourist region since Tuesday; most of them have been extinguished, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu. Because the fires reached residential areas, some residents were evacuated as a precaution. Some of the homes evacuated as part of the evacuation were destroyed by fire. According to local authorities, strong winds were blowing in the region and there was a risk that the fire could spread.

The neighboring tourist towns of Adrasan and Olympos have been closed to traffic due to the fire. Emergency responders on the scene are currently working to bring the fire under control from the air and on the ground. No injuries have been reported so far.

Extreme Heat and Drought Hit Turkey

The governor of Antalya, Hulusi Sahin, cited extreme heat, strong winds, and dry air as the causes of the fires. He expects these weather conditions to persist over the next few days. What is unusual, he noted, is that instead of a cooling wind from the north, a dry wind is coming in from the sea that carries no moisture.

In addition, fires have been reported in the provinces of Balikesir, Kütahya, Canakkale, and Yalova, which are located in western Turkey, south of Istanbul. Another fire in the province of Mugla in southwestern Turkey is also currently being fought.