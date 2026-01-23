The fires near Bordeaux are threatening not only forests but also the summer tourism season in the region. Firefighters are now bringing the first affected area under control.

As a new heat wave approaches France, firefighters are working to further contain the wildfires raging along the Atlantic coast. While the larger of the two fires near Bordeaux continues to pose a challenge for emergency responders, the smaller fire—in terms of area—is now under control, said President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to the command center in Bordeaux this evening. “We will win this battle to protect the population,” Macron said, praising “the remarkable work done to protect the civilian population.”

2,500 firefighters, 18 firefighting aircraft, and 1,500 soldiers are deployed in the region. Reinforcements have arrived not only from large parts of France but also from abroad. On Monday afternoon, two transport helicopters and an A400M transport aircraft from Germany arrived in the crisis region carrying supplies. They are intended to support French forces in fighting the fires in the Bordeaux area, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense in Berlin. The mission is initially limited to five days.

Firebreaks in the forest are meant to stop fires

To prevent the fire from spreading further, firebreaks were cleared in the forest at numerous locations on Monday. The goal is to prevent the flames from spreading to other areas. Authorities stated that future weather conditions—including the onset of wind and heat—will also be important for firefighting efforts.

Since Wednesday, more than 220,000 people—including many tourists—have been evacuated to safety from this vacation region on the Atlantic coast, which is also popular with Germans. The fire has now come within 15 kilometers of the city of Bordeaux and destroyed approximately 42,000 hectares of forest and scrubland. That is 420 square kilometers, an area larger than the city of Cologne. Since Monday night, however, firefighters have been able to prevent the fire from spreading further, and officials say the situation has stabilized.

Tourism Region Worries About Summer Business

Meanwhile, the tourism region around Bordeaux, which has been affected by wildfires, is worried about the season after the government urged vacationers not to travel there for the time being. “This is a severe blow to a large part of the department, which relies heavily on tourism—tourism has come to a complete standstill, and the season is over,” said Patrick Seguin, president of the Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK), as reported by BFMTV. “We urge the French people not to travel to the Gironde as long as the fire is not under control,” government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said on Monday morning.

A Little Relaxation in Spain

In Spain, the situation appears to be easing slightly, but authorities are warning against raising the all-clear too soon. The province of Ávila, west of Madrid, as well as the neighboring regions of Madrid and Toledo, remain particularly hard hit; there, the fires have collectively devastated nearly 80,000 hectares of forest and scrubland. Since the weekend, the spread of the fires has slowed significantly.

About 90,000 people were most recently affected by evacuations or stay-at-home orders. The coming hours are considered critical, as the Aemet weather service is forecasting a new heat wave starting Wednesday. Fires are also continuing to burn in the province of Castellón in the eastern part of the country; there, about 16,000 people have had to leave their homes.