The heat wave reached Switzerland on Thursday. Previous June records have not yet been broken. Visp, VS, was the hottest at 35.4 degrees.

Time to take a dip: Temperatures exceeded 30 degrees in many parts of Switzerland on Thursday. (File photo)

It has been even hotter there before, specifically on June 27, 2019, as meteorologist Ludwig Zgraggen from the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) told the Keystone-SDA news agency. In Basel, it was also very hot on Thursday, reaching 34.4 degrees. The previous record there stands at 36.9 degrees, set on June 27, 1947.

In slightly higher elevations and in Ticino, a tropical night with temperatures above 20 degrees is possible. New temperature records could be set on Sunday or Monday, Zgraggen said.

According to MeteoSwiss, the situation is not unusual. There have been several heat waves lasting several days in June in the recent past. Examples include the months of June 2025, 2022, 2019, 2017, and the hot summer of 2003.

Level 3 and 4 federal heat warnings have been in effect since Thursday afternoon. The warnings are initially set to remain in place until Tuesday. However, an extension is likely.