Switzerland is in for several very hot days. A significant heat wave—which in some regions will even be extreme—is expected in the lowlands through at least August 5. On Thursday, temperatures will rise to as high as 38 degrees in some areas.

Often, the only thing that helps with the current heat is a refreshing dip in the water.

Regions, Behavior, Cooling Heat Wave Hits with Full Force – Everything You Need to Know Right Now

Here's what it's all about The peak of the heat wave is expected between Wednesday and Friday.

It will be particularly hot in northwestern Switzerland, along Lake Geneva, in the Rhône Valley, and in Ticino.

Thunderstorms may bring brief relief in some areas, but they are not expected to end the heat. Summary created with

Hot air of subtropical origin is reaching Switzerland. From Wednesday, July 29, through Wednesday, August 5 (as currently forecast), a significant heat wave will affect the lowlands throughout the country.

Depending on the region, this will put extreme strain on the body. Temperatures will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, but there won't be any real relief from the heat in the coming days.

blue News explains everything you need to know right now.

Here's what the weather will be like over the next few days

It will be extremely hot, especially on Thursday. MeteoSwiss

On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and very hot. Temperatures in the lowlands will rise to 32 to 36 degrees. In the central and eastern Alps, isolated, sometimes heavy showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the lowlands are expected to reach 34 to 38 degrees. Local thunderstorms may develop later in northwestern Switzerland.

On Friday, it will remain hot, with temperatures ranging from 32 to 35 degrees. As the day progresses, thunderstorms—some of them severe—will develop, initially over the mountains and later in some lowland areas as well. Gusty winds are possible near thunderstorms.

The heat wave is expected to last at least until August 5. It is still unclear how temperatures will develop starting this weekend, especially north of the Alps. One thing is certain, however: Temperatures will continue to top the 30-degree mark.

These regions will be the hottest

The highest temperatures are expected in northwestern Switzerland, along the western shore of Lake Geneva, and in the Rhône Valley. Locally, temperatures there could reach up to 38 degrees.

Temperatures in Geneva are forecast to reach 37 degrees on Wednesday. On Thursday, temperatures in Siders could also reach 37 degrees. In Pruntrut and Zurich, highs will reach up to 36 degrees on both days.

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It will remain very hot in Ticino as well. South of the Alps, temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees are expected during the heat wave. In Lugano, nighttime temperatures will sometimes drop to only 23 to 24 degrees.

Nights in cities are particularly oppressive. Because of the densely built-up surroundings, temperatures there drop more slowly than in rural areas. Generally, the lowest temperatures in the lowlands range between 18 and 23 degrees.

What does the federal government recommend to combat the heat?

It is essential to drink plenty of fluids over the next few days. Social Democratic Party

Heat can cause dizziness, headaches, exhaustion, nausea, or vomiting. Pregnant women, young children, and older adults, as well as those who are ill or live alone, are particularly at risk.

The federal government recommends avoiding direct sunlight and, whenever possible, scheduling outdoor activities for the morning or evening. Physical exertion should be minimized.

It’s also important to drink plenty of fluids—at least 1.5 liters a day—and to avoid alcohol. Keep your body and home as cool as possible. At night, it’s a good idea to ventilate the rooms thoroughly.

It is also recommended to eat light, cool meals and to wear a hat, sunscreen, and sunglasses. If you know any elderly or frail people in your neighborhood, you should check in on them.

What is the wildfire risk like?

The risk of wildfires remains high in many areas. Restrictions on outdoor fires are in effect in all 26 cantons.

Depending on the region, the regulations range from a ban on fires in and near forests to a complete ban on all outdoor fires. The rules are particularly strict in parts of western, southern, and eastern Switzerland.

Where a general fire ban is in effect, charcoal grills and open fires at designated fire pits are also prohibited. In Graubünden, these restrictions do not apply throughout the entire canton, but only in certain areas.

The upcoming heat is likely to further exacerbate the situation. It is therefore essential to follow the instructions issued by cantonal and municipal authorities.

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Will the thunderstorms bring some relief from the heat?

Starting Friday, the likelihood of thunderstorms will increase. Severe thunderstorms are possible, particularly in the Pre-Alps and the Alps, and later in some lowland areas as well.

They may cause temperatures to drop temporarily in some regions. However, a sustained cooling trend across all of Switzerland is not expected.

Even against the drought, isolated showers are likely to provide only limited relief. It remains to be seen whether the heat warnings in northwestern Switzerland can be downgraded starting Saturday.