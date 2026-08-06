Due to an ongoing heat wave, the highest heat alert level is now in effect in all 27 major cities in Italy that are being monitored by the Ministry of Health.

The government in Rome issues a Red Alert when there is extreme heat combined with high humidity. This poses acute health risks not only to the elderly and other at-risk groups, but also to healthy individuals and those who are physically active.

The highest alert level, Red, is now in effect from north to south, from Bolzano in South Tyrol to Palermo on the Mediterranean island of Sicily. Temperatures of more than 35 degrees are expected in many places on Thursday. For cities such as Florence in Tuscany and the capital, Rome—both of which are popular tourist destinations—meteorologists are forecasting peak temperatures of more than 40 degrees. Long lines are forming at drinking fountains there.

Lake Maggiore Nears Historic Low

The ongoing heat and drought are also affecting Italy’s rivers and lakes. Along Italy’s longest river, the Po, authorities are measuring significantly lower water levels than usual for this time of year at all monitoring stations. Lake Maggiore in northern Italy—the country’s second-largest lake after Lake Garda—is approaching a historic low, according to media reports. In the northern part of the Adriatic Sea, temperatures exceeding 30 degrees have been recorded.

According to forecasts, the heat wave will last until mid-August. On Friday, however, temperatures are expected to drop slightly, at least in the north. According to measurements by the Ministry of Health, Bolzano will then be removed from the list of cities under a red alert, leaving 26 cities on the list. Additionally, heat thunderstorms are possible in South Tyrol.