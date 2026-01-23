The heat wave has Switzerland in its grip for longer and is affecting more and more regions. The federal government is issuing a warning and has raised the danger level from 3 to 4. This means “high danger.” No relief from the heat is expected until next Monday.

The scorching heat will last at least until next Monday. MeteoSwiss forecasts widespread temperatures of 34 to 37 degrees. And starting Thursday, temperatures will rise again. The only way to cope is to drink plenty of fluids and stay cool. (File photo)

The warnings from the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) apply to low-lying areas below 800 meters in the north and below 600 meters in the south, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

According to Meteoschweiz, temperatures will reach 34 to 37 degrees Celsius in many areas through next Monday—and through Sunday on the southern side of the Alps—with maximum temperatures expected to rise slightly starting Thursday. At night, temperatures will drop to 16 to 20 degrees, and from Thursday through Monday to 18 to 23 degrees. This will make the heat even more intense, the federal government warns.

Heat Warning at the Highest Level 4

As a result, the heat warning in regions ranging from the central Mittelland to the southern foothills of the Jura and the Upper Rhine, as well as in the Rhine Valley, has been raised from Level 3 to Level 4 starting Thursday.

A Level 4 heat warning is already in effect in the regions around the lakes of the western Swiss Plateau, in northwestern Switzerland, and in central Valais. In the remaining regions below 800 meters on the northern side of the Alps and below 600 meters on the southern side of the Alps, a Level 3 heat warning (“significant risk”) is in effect.

MeteoSwiss notes that, in general, nighttime temperatures in urban areas are several degrees higher than in rural areas due to the heat island effect.

Northern Switzerland—from Aargau through the cantons of Lucerne, Zurich, Schaffhausen, and Thurgau, as well as parts of St. Gallen and the Appenzell region—is currently struggling with severe drought, as are, to a lesser extent, central and southeastern Switzerland. As a result, a partial ban on water withdrawal from streams, rivers, and ponds has been in effect in Thurgau since Friday. On Tuesday, the canton of St. Gallen also restricted water withdrawal from surface waters.