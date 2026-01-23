According to the federal government's latest natural hazards bulletin, the current heat wave will last on the northern side of the Alps until at least Thursday, July 16. On the southern side of the Alps, it will continue until at least Friday, July 17.

The water fountains on Bern's Bundesplatz are likely to remain very popular as a way to cool off well into next week. (File photo)

However, between (today) Friday and (tomorrow) Saturday, a “slight increase in the humidity of the air mass” will lead to an increase in thunderstorm activity, according to the bulletin released Friday morning.

Starting Sunday, drier, more stable air will flow into Switzerland again, and starting Monday, even hotter air will follow.

The federal government expects temperatures of 31 to 35 degrees on the northern side of the Alps. Locally, temperatures could reach 38 degrees. On the southern side of the Alps, temperatures of 31 to 34 degrees are expected. Low temperatures north and south of the Alps will range from 16 to 23 degrees, though they will be a few degrees higher in urban areas.

Thunderstorms are possible on Friday afternoon and Saturday, particularly in the Lake Geneva region, the Valais, the Bernese Oberland, and on the southern side of the Alps.

Varying Levels of Wildfire Risk

According to the federal government’s natural hazards portal, there is a risk of wildfires throughout Switzerland. In parts of the canton of Graubünden, the risk is moderate; in all other areas, it is significant, high, or very high. The latter applies to parts of the cantons of Valais and Graubünden.

According to this website, the drought poses a major threat across the entire northern side of the Alps. This means that water use restrictions may be imposed in many areas. As a result, numerous municipalities in Switzerland have already called on residents to conserve water.

According to the federal government’s natural hazards portal, the heat currently poses a significant danger in large parts of the northern side of the Alps, Valais, and Ticino. This means there is a significant risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort.