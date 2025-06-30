Switzerland is sweating, but the Mediterranean region is struggling with even higher temperatures. But will it stay that way? The start of the vacations in southern Europe will be hot, but there is good news.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Europe experiences the first heatwave of the year.

First forecast: This is how the heat will develop in the Mediterranean, where the Swiss prefer to go on vacation.

Specifically, we're talking about Spain, France, Italy, Greece and Turkey. Show more

Europe is groaning under the first major heatwave of the year: a stable high is pushing the thermometer up, especially in the south of the continent, but it is also hot in Switzerland and Germany.

The Mediterranean region continues to be very popular with tourists from the Swiss Confederation. The summer vacations have already begun in the cities of Basel, Bern, Fribourg, Geneva, Glarus, Ticino and Valais. The other cantons are following suit.

Are vacations at over 40 degrees now imminent? These are the forecasts.

Spain: Cooling off at a high level?

In the southern Spanish city of El Granado on the border with Portugal, a new heat record of 46 degrees was set for a June day, according to the Spanish national weather service Aemet. This broke the record of 45.2 degrees set in Seville in 1965.

Drill baby drill is killing us Killer heat dome descends on Europe: Spain braces for record 47C, ( 116.6 F) UK to hit 36C (96.8 F) Wildfires rip through Greece as Europe is braced for extreme temperatures of up to 40C in some popular holiday hotspots www.independent.co.uk/news/world/e...



[image or embed] — Go Green (@ecowarriorss.bsky.social) 28. Juni 2025 um 03:16

In dozens of other cities in Spain, maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees were measured. On Mallorca, temperatures rose to almost 35 degrees. Almost as exhausting as the daytime heat are the very high night-time temperatures, which did not fall below 30 degrees in the south.

Many people find it hard to get a good night's sleep during the so-called tropical nights with such high temperatures. Will it stay that way? The Meteo-News expert has good news: "A trough from the west will shift the intense heat to eastern Europe," Roger Perret tells Blick.

A man sweats in Madrid on June 28. KEYSTONE

This means that countries such as Portugal, Spain and France can expect it to remain very warm, but not as hot as in recent days. However, the two-week forecast in Madrid promises little cooling: the mercury will not drop below 34 degrees. "The Mediterranean region will remain connected to the area of high pressure," says Perret.

France: the heat could be coming to an end

France is also groaning under the heatwave, which is likely to last until the middle of next week. While the weekend has already brought high temperatures, the hottest days are still to come.

A woman protects her head from the heat in Paris on June 30: but the worst is yet to come. KEYSTONE

Today, temperatures of more than 35 degrees Celsius are expected in large parts of the country, and tomorrow it could reach 40 degrees even in Paris, according to the weather service Météo France. Locally, dozens of schools are to close temporarily.

EUROPEAN HEAT WAVE -part 1 FRANCE Another brutally hot day with 41.8C at Siran 12 stations >40C. Monthly records: 40.2 Narbonne,39.9 Lagrasse,39.8 Lodeve,37.4 Mouthoumet and Le Castellet,36.3 Bastia,35.0 Cape Sagro,34.6 Cambon-et-Salvergues and Canet-de-Salars,34.4 Nice Riviere



[image or embed] — Extreme Temperatures Around the World (@extremetemps.bsky.social) 29. Juni 2025 um 19:36

After this wave, however, temperatures are expected to fall - see also the forecast above - and settle at around 26 degrees in Paris.

Italy: little cooling

The situation is similar in Italy, where weather services are forecasting temperatures of up to 40 degrees in some places. Even the so-called tropical nights hardly bring any cooling.

Rome on June 28, when the sun shines golden on the roofs. KEYSTONE

Only in the Alpine regions could there be thunderstorms in the coming week. And it will remain hot in the southern neighboring country over the next two weeks: It won't get colder than 31 degrees, according to the forecast.

Greece: It's getting hot again

In Greece, strong winds have ended a three-day heatwave. According to the weather office, temperatures dropped from around 40 degrees to around 30 degrees within a few hours.

Tourists on the Acropolis in Athens: it will remain very hot in Greece. KEYSTONE

The gusts of wind reach force nine. In view of this, the Civil Defense declared the highest level of fire danger for large parts of the country. Ferry services have been suspended due to rough seas.

As the hot weather is being pushed from west to east, the next 14 days in Greece will hardly bring any cooling: Athens will reach 33 degrees this week, and after that it will only go up until July 13, when 39 degrees is forecast.

Turkey: Up to 41 degrees

In Turkey, there were 263 fires across the country from Friday to Sunday, of which 259 were brought under control, according to the Communications Directorate. The fires were fanned by severe drought and strong winds. In the popular vacation region of Izmir alone, more than 1,000 rescue workers are currently on duty.

Turkey is being hit particularly hard by the heatwave, which is being pushed from west to east. In Izmir, it will never be colder than 35 degrees in the next two weeks. Up to 41 degrees are forecast for the weekend of July 12/13.

With agency material