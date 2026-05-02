Oatmeal is particularly popular for breakfast. Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

Cadmium in breakfast: a recent study shows how widespread the heavy metal is in cereal products. Clear data on the situation in Switzerland is still lacking.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a test in France, traces of the toxic heavy metal cadmium were found in all oatmeal samples examined.

Cadmium can cause serious damage to health if ingested over the long term and enters the food chain via soil and agriculture.

There could also be similar contamination in Switzerland, but there is a lack of comprehensive data for an exact assessment. Show more

The test carried out by the French consumer magazine "60 Millions de Consommateurs" gives cause for concern: Of 12 oatmeal samples tested - both organic and conventionally grown - all contained traces of cadmium. This is a heavy metal that is hazardous to health.

This heavy metal occurs naturally in the soil. Cadmium is considered carcinogenic, mutagenic and toxic to reproduction. With prolonged exposure, even in small doses via food, cadmium causes kidney damage, which can lead to kidney failure and bone fragility in the long term. Other adverse effects have also been identified, particularly on neurological development and the cardiovascular system.

In addition, according to the French National Agency for Health Risks (Anses), agricultural activities - particularly the use of phosphate fertilizers - and industrial activities are contributing to the increasing presence of cadmium in the environment.

And this is precisely where the problem lies: cadmium easily penetrates the roots of cereal plants and thus contaminates the food chain. Some of the French population is even exposed to excessive levels of cadmium, Anses estimates.

And in Switzerland?

According to the French-speaking Swiss consumer association FRC, there is a lack of data in Switzerland to take stock of cadmium contamination in the soil. A study from 2023 estimated that the population in Switzerland is exposed to the same level of cadmium as the Germans or Italians.

In addition, the Federal Office for the Environment stated in July 2025 that the cadmium concentration in Swiss soils was showing a "general decline across all locations".

FRC states that it has asked the federal authorities about this matter in the hope of obtaining more comprehensive data: "Given the sources and transmission routes described in France, it is unlikely that Switzerland is completely immune to the problem of cadmium in food and soil," the association says. However, it is currently impossible to assess the extent of the situation: "There is a lack of data and the resources that would have made it possible to collect it have been cut."