The test carried out by the French consumer magazine "60 Millions de Consommateurs" gives cause for concern: Of 12 oatmeal samples tested - both organic and conventionally grown - all contained traces of cadmium. This is a heavy metal that is hazardous to health.
This heavy metal occurs naturally in the soil. Cadmium is considered carcinogenic, mutagenic and toxic to reproduction. With prolonged exposure, even in small doses via food, cadmium causes kidney damage, which can lead to kidney failure and bone fragility in the long term. Other adverse effects have also been identified, particularly on neurological development and the cardiovascular system.
And this is precisely where the problem lies: cadmium easily penetrates the roots of cereal plants and thus contaminates the food chain. Some of the French population is even exposed to excessive levels of cadmium, Anses estimates.
And in Switzerland?
According to the French-speaking Swiss consumer association FRC, there is a lack of data in Switzerland to take stock of cadmium contamination in the soil. A study from 2023 estimated that the population in Switzerland is exposed to the same level of cadmium as the Germans or Italians.
In addition, the Federal Office for the Environment stated in July 2025 that the cadmium concentration in Swiss soils was showing a "general decline across all locations".
FRC states that it has asked the federal authorities about this matter in the hope of obtaining more comprehensive data: "Given the sources and transmission routes described in France, it is unlikely that Switzerland is completely immune to the problem of cadmium in food and soil," the association says. However, it is currently impossible to assess the extent of the situation: "There is a lack of data and the resources that would have made it possible to collect it have been cut."
This is what the French authorities recommend:
Certain sweet and savory wheat products such as breakfast cereals, cakes and cookies should only be consumed in moderation.
Increase the use of pulses in meals instead of wheat products such as pasta.
Vary the sources of supply: Switch between foods from different regions or production chains to avoid repeated exposure to cadmium.