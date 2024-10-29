Valencia is completely under water. Picture: X

Suddenly and overnight, masses of rain hit the otherwise sun-drenched vacation island of Mallorca. There is also heavy flooding in other parts of the country.

A heavy downpour on Monday night caused flooding in the east of Mallorca. There were delays and flight cancellations at Palma Airport. The area around the town of Manacor, home of tennis hero Rafael Nadal, was hit particularly hard. His academy there was flooded.

There was also heavy flooding in the coastal town of Porto Cristo a few kilometers away. Some roads had to be closed to traffic due to the masses of water.

Red alert on the mainland

The rain stopped during the day. However, the Spanish weather service Aemet issued a warning that there could be heavy showers until at least Thursday. However, no specific warning levels for rain have yet been issued. There is a yellow warning level for Wednesday in the west of the vacation island due to the risk of storms.

An area of low pressure is also currently causing heavy rain in other parts of Spain. In Valencia, the severe weather warning has been raised to the highest level of "red". The southern municipalities are particularly badly affected, where heavy rain and gales of up to 100 km/h are causing damage; flooding is taking cars and trees with it.

🔗https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/udqRJZowKD — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 29, 2024

The warnings have also been intensified in Andalusia. The warning remains in place for Valencia and the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, before the storm moves on towards Portugal on Thursday.

On the Balearic island of Mallorca, the weather is generally difficult to predict in the fall. The second-highest warning level, orange, was in force on Saturday, but only 45 liters per square meter fell. On Monday night, a lower rain warning of yellow was issued, but with 174 liters per square meter, a new record for October was ultimately set.

There was also flooding in the coastal town of Porto Cristo. Picture: dpa

The heavy rainfall in the fall is normal for Mallorca and even necessary to refill the reservoirs that supply the island with drinking water after the dry summer. In recent years, there have been repeated alerts due to water shortages. Rain is therefore always welcome.

dpa