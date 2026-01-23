Once again, Russia launched ballistic missile strikes against the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, overnight, killing and injuring many people. The mayor of the city of over a million people, Vitali Klitschko, reported on Telegram that at least 9 people were killed and more than 30 were injured, including four minors. According to the report, there were fires and damage to residential buildings and other structures in several neighborhoods.

Earlier, Klitschko reported, among other things, on a five-story apartment building that had been damaged by falling rocket debris. People were trapped inside the building. He had previously reported explosions in the city and stated that Kyiv was under attack by ballistic missiles. People were advised to remain in shelters. Once again, many residents spent the night in subway stations or outdoors.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 missiles and cruise missiles—including 27 ballistic missiles—as well as 185 drones. Only one ballistic missile was intercepted, simply because there are no missiles for Patriot systems, he wrote on social media, appealing to his country’s partners. Air defense systems are not needed in warehouses for hypothetical scenarios, but are needed now in Ukraine. He also posted photos and a video montage showing military personnel and damage to residential buildings. According to him, 18 houses, a school, the Lithuanian Embassy, and infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were damaged.

Large-scale attack as early as Thursday

As early as Thursday, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities were targeted by Russia in a large-scale attack. According to Ukrainian officials, at least ten people were killed nationwide, and dozens were injured. The city of Lviv (formerly Lemberg) in the west of the country, near the Polish border, also reported severe damage.

One of the flying objects had also entered the airspace of Poland, a NATO member state, and crashed. According to the Polish government, it was a Russian cruise missile.

Trump Remains Cautious on Patriot License Issuance

With its massive airstrikes, Moscow is attempting to further overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense system, which is already under heavy strain. Patriot interceptor missiles are considered the most effective means of countering ballistic missiles, but according to Kyiv, it currently does not have enough of them.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed reservations about the possibility of granting Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles. He had raised the prospect of this as recently as early July on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara. Since February 2022, Ukraine has been fighting off a Russian invasion with Western assistance.

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Drones

Ukraine also launched new attacks on targets in Russia. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that four drones had been destroyed. No information was initially available regarding possible damage. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that it had intercepted 274 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea during the night. It also confirmed massive attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding area. According to Moscow, arms factories were targeted.

The Ukrainian military also regularly targets sites in Russia in an effort to extend the war into the aggressor’s territory. However, the extent of the damage caused by Ukrainian attacks and the number of casualties cannot be compared to the destruction wrought by Russia in Ukraine.

Moscow: Arrest Warrant Issued for Daughter of Slain Kremlin Critic

Meanwhile, a Russian court issued an arrest warrant in absentia for opposition activist Shanna Nemtsova, the daughter of Boris Nemtsov, a Kremlin critic who was murdered in Moscow in 2015. The court in the Russian capital announced that Nemzova is wanted as a member of a German organization that has been declared undesirable in Russia. The court ordered two months of pretrial detention in the event of her arrest and her transfer to Russian security authorities.

In April 2024, the Moscow Ministry of Justice added the German Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, founded by Nemtsov, to the list of foreign and international nongovernmental organizations whose activities within the Russian Federation were deemed undesirable. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison.

Nemzowa posted a photo of herself on Instagram in front of the headquarters of Deutsche Welle, the Federal Republic of Germany’s international broadcaster. “I’m famous now,” she said. She had just arrived in Bonn, where she founded a foundation in 2015 to honor the memory of her father, who was shot near the Kremlin. In a commentary for Deutsche Welle, she said that the Russian regime is stepping up its efforts to silence independent voices.