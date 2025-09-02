The founder of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio warns urgently of a financial crisis in the USA. imago/ZUMA Press (Archivbild)

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio has issued an urgent warning about the dangers of Trump's economic policy. He gives the USA around three years until a "debt-induced heart attack".

Oliver Kohlmaier

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio has predicted a financial crisis in the USA.

In addition, the country is drifting towards 1930s-style autocratic politics under Donald Trump.

Investors who do not speak out critically for fear of the president are also responsible for this. Show more

Ray Dalio is one of the best-known and most successful hedge fund investors in the USA. In the meantime, he has turned his Bridgewater Associates fund into a 150 billion dollar powerhouse.

Now the billionaire is predicting a financial crisis in the USA - and is warning urgently that the country is drifting into 1930s-style autocratic politics under US President Donald Trump. One reason for this, he says, is that other investors are too afraid of the president to speak out critically.

Rare criticism

"I think that what is happening politically and socially at the moment is comparable to what happened in the 1930s and 1940s around the world," the founder of Bridgewater told the Financial Times (paid content).

According to him, "wealth inequality" and a breakdown in trust are leading to "more extremist" politics in the US.

The comments are a rare criticism of Trump by a prominent financial figure. "I'm just describing the cause-and-effect relationships that are driving what's happening," Dalio said. "By the way, most people keep quiet at times like this because they're afraid of retaliation if they criticize."

Devastating debt growth

Dalio also believes that many years of high deficits and unsustainable debt growth have brought the US economy to the brink of a debt crisis. However, "presidents of both parties" had also allowed the situation to deteriorate before Trump's latest fiscal plan, the financial guru concedes.

"The enormous excesses that are now projected as a result of the new budget plan will likely lead to a debt-related heart attack in the relatively near future," Dalio explains. "I would say in three years, give or take a year or two."

Washington spends around seven trillion dollars a year, while only generating five trillion dollars in revenue. This represents an imbalance that would force massive new debt issuance, especially now that investors are questioning whether government bonds are still "good assets": "The demand for debt will probably not be able to keep up with the supply."

The Fed now faces a difficult decision as the market begins to doubt the fiscal credibility of the US, Dalio added. "Either you let interest rates rise and risk a debt crisis or you print money and buy the debt that others don't want to buy." Either way would hurt the dollar, he said.