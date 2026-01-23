U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has dismissed a media report claiming that nearly 80 percent of the interceptor missiles for a key U.S. military missile defense system were used up during the Iran War.

Hegseth, who is referred to as the “Minister of War” by the U.S. government, wrote on the platform X in response to a related banner from the TV network CNN: “This banner is NOT TRUE, @CNN. Shame on you.” He also posted a screenshot of the TV screen showing the banner. He referred to the media as “fake news.”

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the TV station reported that U.S. military commanders warned that the Pentagon's ammunition stocks were "dangerously low."

The CNN report goes on to state, citing two sources familiar with the latest inventory report, that since the start of the war, the U.S. military has used up nearly four-fifths of its THAAD missile stockpile compared to pre-war levels and has deployed about half of its Patriotinterceptor missiles. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) is a system capable of intercepting short- and medium-range missiles.

As of the end of July, the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington estimated that the U.S. still had up to just under 830 Patriot interceptor missiles at its disposal. Before the war, the number was estimated to be just over 2,300. Regarding THAAD interceptor missiles, the think tank estimated there were 452 before the war. By the end of July, that number was estimated to have dropped to as few as 278.