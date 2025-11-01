Heidi Klum as monstrous Medusa at Halloween party - Gallery Klum appears as Medusa, her husband as Perseus. Image: dpa The model has been hosting a big party since 2000. Image: dpa This year she announced a very ugly costume. Image: dpa In Greek mythology, Medusa could petrify with her gaze - but she never met Perseus. Image: dpa Klum is known as the Queen of Halloween. Image: dpa Heidi Klum gives a little insight into her Halloween costume. Image: dpa Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz dressed up as aliens in 2024. (archive photo) Image: dpa Heidi Klum as monstrous Medusa at Halloween party - Gallery Klum appears as Medusa, her husband as Perseus. Image: dpa The model has been hosting a big party since 2000. Image: dpa This year she announced a very ugly costume. Image: dpa In Greek mythology, Medusa could petrify with her gaze - but she never met Perseus. Image: dpa Klum is known as the Queen of Halloween. Image: dpa Heidi Klum gives a little insight into her Halloween costume. Image: dpa Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz dressed up as aliens in 2024. (archive photo) Image: dpa

This year, Heidi Klum wanted to present a particularly ugly costume. She seems to have succeeded.

Heidi Klum (52) has kept her promise: Very ugly should be her costume this year, announced the "Queen of Halloween". On Saturday night, she presented herself at her legendary party in New York as the mythical, monstrous - and indeed ugly - snake Medusa. Her full-body costume was a work of art: green-scaled body, crocodile tail, claws, huge ears, snakes for hair - plus green eyes, lots of gums and nasty, pointed fangs.

She was accompanied by her husband Tom Kaulitz - who appeared as a Greek warrior. At the party, he appeared in gray - as if petrified. Because according to Greek mythology, that's exactly what Medusa could do with her gaze.

Final outfit remains a secret

Mother of four Klum has been hosting a big party for Halloween since 2000. Her now traditional and legendary spooky party was only canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. She usually keeps the final outfit a secret until the party on October 31, but this year she revealed in advance that it should be something "very ugly".

She tries to do something different every time, she said a few days ago. Her costume the year before with husband Tom Kaulitz as alien E.T. characters was "very cute", said Klum. In 2023, she stepped into the spotlight as a larger-than-life peacock in a bright blue outfit, surrounded by ten acrobats as shiny green peacock feathers.

Months of work

The Rhineland-born model, who lives in the USA, had previously posted photos and videos of her transformation on Instagram and linked to make-up artist Mike Marino. He had already transformed the German model beyond recognition on several occasions. She spends many hours in the make-up room for her transformation and works long hours with make-up artists on her full-body costumes. Klum has enjoyed success in Germany since 2006 with her casting show "Germany's Next Topmodel" (GNTM) on ProSieben.