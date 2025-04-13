Switzerland is presenting itself as an innovative and sustainable country at the World Expo in Osaka. Its pavilion offers a program ranging from Heidi to high-tech.

The Swiss pavilion at the World Expo in Osaka, Japan, was opened in the presence of National Council President Maja Riniker.

The Swiss presentation reflects the development of Switzerland, from its natural heritage in the Alps to a globally recognized center for cutting-edge technology, writes Presence Switzerland in the press kit for the World Expo.

The official mascot of the Swiss pavilion is Heidi - the Japanese comic version of the protagonist of Johanna Spyri's children's book. Show more

The Swiss pavilion at the World Expo in Osaka, Japan, was opened in the presence of National Council President Maja Riniker. In an immersive exhibition entitled "From Heidi to High-Tech", Switzerland showcases its diversity and top achievements.

The exhibition ranges from Switzerland's Alpine heritage to its status as a global center for innovation and high-tech, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) announced today.

The pavilion of Austria (left) and Switzerland at the World Expo in Osaka - photographed on April 9. EPA

The aim of the Swiss pavilion is to make the public and Japan's decision-makers more aware of Switzerland's innovative strength. The pavilion is intended to further promote relations between Switzerland and Japan in the fields of politics, business and science, the statement continued. Presence Switzerland, the FDFA's unit for Switzerland's communication abroad, is responsible for the whole project.

"Ecological and economical"

Switzerland's pavilion is ecologically exemplary and combines lightweight materials and economical energy consumption. The pavilion is surrounded by spheres consisting of a thin and resistant shell supported by a lightweight construction, the FDFA wrote. More than 1.5 million visitors are expected.

Heidi, mascot of the Swiss pavilion, and MYAKU-MYAKU, the mascot of the World Expo, pose for photographers in Grindelwald in December 2024. KEYSTONE

In 2024, Switzerland and Japan celebrated 160 years of bilateral relations. Japan is Switzerland's most important export country in Asia and one of the most important economic partners on the continent. On the other hand, Switzerland is one of the largest foreign investors in Japan.

158 countries and eight international organizations are taking part in Expo 2025, which will be held from 13 April to 13 October on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay. Around 28 million visitors are expected. This is the second time the World Expo has been held in Osaka since 1970.