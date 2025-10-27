Interrupted her break for a TV show: Helene Fischer. (archive picture) Archivbild: dpa

In the summer, Helene Fischer announced that she wanted to spend as much time as possible with her family this year. But now she is making an exception - with new songs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you German pop star Helene Fischer surprises her fans with a secret TV appearance.

On December 13, the singer can be seen on the ARD program "Klein gegen Gross" with Kai Pflaume.

Fischer will present her new album entitled "Die schönsten Kinderlieder - Winter- und Weihnachtszeit" on the show. Show more

Singer Helene Fischer has interrupted her baby break and presented her new children's album in a TV show. Fischer made a surprise appearance on Sunday at the recording of the ARD program "Klein gegen Gross" with Kai Pflaume, reported "Bild" and RTL. A spokesperson for Fischer confirmed to dpa that the show will be broadcast on December 13. Fischer will also present her new album entitled "Die schönsten Kinderlieder - Winter- und Weihnachtszeit" in the show.

According to "Bild", there was "thunderous applause" when Fischer was greeted on stage by Pflaume. For the time being, however, this is to be the only performance. The singer made the birth of her second daughter public in the summer.

New album with Christmas classics

At the end of August, she wrote on her social media channels that her focus was currently on her family life. "This precious time with my family means so much to me and I wanted to consciously experience it in peace." She added: "This year, I want to continue to spend as much time as possible with my little family."

Helene Fischer has recently released two albums with children's songs, and the new album is due to be released on November 28. It will feature Christmas classics such as "Jingle Bells", "O Tannenbaum" and "Frosty the Snowman". A duet with children's songwriter Rolf Zuckowski has also been announced.