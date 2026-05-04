Six people were injured when a helicopter crashed in Ticino from a height of around 20 meters. The accident occurred after 4.30 p.m. on Monday during an approach to a construction site in the Mezzovico-Vira area. The cause was initially unclear.
There were six people on board the helicopter belonging to a private company, including the pilot, as reported by the Ticino cantonal police in the evening. According to an initial medical assessment, one passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, two other passengers were moderately injured, while the others suffered minor injuries.
Officers from the cantonal police were deployed to the scene, along with support from the Vedeggio police, investigators from the Federal Office of Police (fedpol) and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust), the Lugano and Rivera fire departments, as well as rescue teams from the Croce Verde of Lugano and Rega.