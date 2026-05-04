All six occupants of the helicopter that crashed near Mezzovico-Vira in Ticino were injured, one of them critically. Keystone

A helicopter has crashed from a height of around 20 meters in Mezzovico-Vira TI. All six occupants were injured. The cause is still unclear.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Six people have been injured in a helicopter crash in Mezzovico-Vira TI.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries. Two other occupants suffered moderate injuries and three people suffered minor injuries.

It is still unclear why the helicopter crashed from a height of around 20 meters. Show more

Six people were injured when a helicopter crashed in Ticino from a height of around 20 meters. The accident occurred after 4.30 p.m. on Monday during an approach to a construction site in the Mezzovico-Vira area. The cause was initially unclear.

There were six people on board the helicopter belonging to a private company, including the pilot, as reported by the Ticino cantonal police in the evening. According to an initial medical assessment, one passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, two other passengers were moderately injured, while the others suffered minor injuries.

Officers from the cantonal police were deployed to the scene, along with support from the Vedeggio police, investigators from the Federal Office of Police (fedpol) and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust), the Lugano and Rivera fire departments, as well as rescue teams from the Croce Verde of Lugano and Rega.