In the middle of the popular beach resort of Huntington Beach, a serious incident occurred during an air show: a helicopter crashed, injuring five people. Videos show the crash

Adrian Kammer

Five people were injured.

The accident occurred during the "Cars N' Copters" event. Show more

A helicopter crashed over a busy beach promenade in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday. Eyewitnesses filmed the aircraft losing altitude, going into a spin and crashing between palm trees. The accident occurred during the "Cars 'N Copters" event, where vehicles and helicopters are presented.

Five injured in hospital

According to the authorities, five people were injured: Two occupants of the helicopter and three passers-by on the ground. Rescue workers were able to free the two people from the wreckage. All of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. No further details are yet known about their state of health.

The causes of the crash are still unclear. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation. They are investigating whether a technical defect or human error led to the accident.

