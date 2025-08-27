A fire-fighting helicopter has crashed in Brittany while attempting to take on water to fight a fire. The occupants were uninjured. The video of an eyewitness shows the moment of the incident.

Fabienne Berner

A fire-fighting helicopter crashed into a pond in Brittany while scooping water.

The pilot, an officer and an eyewitness were taken to hospital but were able to leave the same evening.

The authorities took environmental protection measures and cordoned off the area for the recovery of the wreckage. Show more

A fire-fighting helicopter crashed into a pond in Brittany on Sunday, August 24. The helicopter was taking on water to help fight a fire.

As can be seen on an eyewitness video, the helicopter touched the surface of the water while trying to scoop up water, went into a spin and crashed into the water. According to the municipality, the pilot, another officer on board and an eyewitness were taken to hospital for investigations. All three were able to leave the hospital the same evening.

The authorities immediately took steps to prevent possible pollution of the pond. Among other things, absorption barriers were installed and a specialist company was commissioned to salvage the wreck. At the same time, the city ordered temporary traffic closures and restrictions around the affected ponds.

