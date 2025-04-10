A picture of the crash site: A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River in New York.

A helicopter has crashed in New York City and apparently plunged into the Hudson River. Six people are said to have died. A family with children was apparently also on board.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A helicopter has crashed in the US metropolis of New York. A police spokeswoman confirmed this to the German Press Agency. So far, however, there is no further confirmed information. ABC News", among others, reported that the Hudson River off Manhattan was the site of the accident. An eyewitness said that one of the helicopter's rotor blades burst before the aircraft crashed into the river.

JUST IN: Helicopter crashes into Hudson River; no word on injuriespic.twitter.com/a5NsjAIrdD — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 10, 2025

There were reportedly six people on board: the pilot, two other adults and three children. All occupants were rescued. While there was initially talk of at least three fatalities, the authorities have since confirmed to the AP news agency that six people died.

This article will be updated regularly.