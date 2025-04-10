All occupants deadHelicopter with family on board crashes into the Hudson River in New York
SDA
10.4.2025 - 22:48
A helicopter has crashed in New York City and apparently plunged into the Hudson River. Six people are said to have died. A family with children was apparently also on board.
Keystone-SDA
10.04.2025, 22:48
10.04.2025, 22:49
SDA
A helicopter has crashed in the US metropolis of New York. A police spokeswoman confirmed this to the German Press Agency. So far, however, there is no further confirmed information. ABC News", among others, reported that the Hudson River off Manhattan was the site of the accident. An eyewitness said that one of the helicopter's rotor blades burst before the aircraft crashed into the river.
There were reportedly six people on board: the pilot, two other adults and three children. All occupants were rescued. While there was initially talk of at least three fatalities, the authorities have since confirmed to the AP news agency that six people died.