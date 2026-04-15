The newly merged insurance group Helvetia Baloise is planning to cut jobs. (archive picture) sda

Behind the planned integration of Helvetia and Baloise is a tough cost-cutting course: the new group is cutting thousands of jobs and is also making redundancies.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the merger of Helvetia and Baloise, a total of 2,000 to 2,600 jobs are to be cut by 2028.

The job cuts are already underway, with over 1,100 full-time positions to be cut by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

In addition to early retirements and staff turnover, there will also be redundancies, while some of the employees will be redeployed internally. Show more

The major insurance merger is taking shape - but behind the scenes it is causing severe cuts: Following the merger of the holding companies in December 2025, the integration of Helvetia and Baloise is proceeding according to plan. However, the focus is on drastic job cuts.

The Group plans to cut between 2,000 and 2,600 full-time positions by 2028, as detailed in an official press release. And the job cuts are already in full swing: by the end of the first quarter of 2026, more than 1,100 full-time positions will have disappeared. This affects employees who have left the company, been made redundant or have drawn the line themselves.

The job cuts are taking place on several levels. In addition to early retirements and so-called natural fluctuation, the company is also resorting to redundancies. At the same time, the Group is attempting to reassign some of the employees internally - but only where jobs still exist and do not also fall victim to the cost-cutting program.